Just In
CM inaugurates OAV at Andharua
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) at Andharua, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, built at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, was inaugurated...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) at Andharua, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, built at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The school has two hostels of 544-bed capacity each for boys and girls, the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said.
A total of 1,000 Class 10 pass-out meritorious students from different OAVs from across the State will study at the new school which was inaugurated by Naveen on Wednesday. The model school has smart classrooms, ICT labs, e-library, modern science laboratory and skill development facility for the resident students to pursue studies free of cost, it said.
Naveen laid the foundation stone for the project in September 2021. The State government has set up OAVs in 315 blocks of the State to provide quality education in English medium to students.