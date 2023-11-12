Live
CM Kejrival Posted Photo Of Manish Sisodia Hugging His Wife In Jail And Called It 'Painful'
Arvind Kejriwal, the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chief minister of Delhi, posted a picture of Manish Sisodia hugging his wife as he left his house after visiting for a while.
In addition, he questioned if it was appropriate to treat someone unfairly who offered the nation's impoverished youth hope. While posting the photo, he tweeted that the moment is very 'painful.'
The former deputy chief minister saw his sick wife Seema, who has multiple sclerosis, on Saturday with authorization from a city court.
He was allowed to see her for six hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by a Delhi court.
In February of this year, Sisodia was taken into custody by the CBI on suspicion of running a spirits fraud. He is presently being held in Tihar jail under judicial custody.
Sisodia was given permission by Delhi High Court to meet his spouse at his home in June of this year. But after his wife's health deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised to Lok Nayak Hospital's emergency department, he was forced to return disappointed.
