CM launches 14 projects worth Rs 5.7K cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for 13 industrial projects and inaugurated a unit with a cumulative investment of Rs 5,770 crore which is expected to generate over 37,030 jobs.

Majhi inaugurated Varun Beverages Limited, set up with an investment of Rs 624 crore at Malipada in Khurda district.

He also laid the foundation stone for 13 other projects, all located in Khurda district.

The landmark event took place through a three-location visit—New Industrial Estate Haldiapada, Industrial Estate Mundamba and Khordha Textile Park Kalibeti.

The event was held within 60 days of the completion of the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, underscoring Odisha’s commitment to converting investment intents into actionable projects and the government’s unwavering focus on enhancing the ease and speed of doing business, Majhi said.

The projects, which were launched in the presence of industry leaders and State dignitaries, span a wide spectrum of sectors including food processing, textile, apparel and technical textile, mechanical and electrical capital goods, packaging and refractory.

Leading global and Indian firms such as Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, Polimiroir India Private Limited, Shalimar Glass Works Private Limited, IFGL Refractories Limited, etc., were among the key participants.

“These projects are more than industrial units—they are growth engines for our State, employment generators for our youth, and milestones on our journey to a ‘Samrudh’ (developed) Odisha. We are building an Odisha that is productive, inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive,” Majhi said after launching the projects.

The event was also addressed by Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, who emphasised the State’s focus on industrial infrastructure development, skill enhancement and regional industrial diversification.

After the grand groundbreaking event at Haldiapada Industrial Park, the Chief Minister went to Khordha One Industrial Estate.

There, he performed the groundbreaking for Nestlé India’s Mega Food Factory, followed by the inauguration of Varun Beverages Limited’s state-of-the-art production facility.

The grand culmination took place at New Textile Park, Kalibeti, with a site visit to the under-construction facility of Trimetro Garments India Pvt.Ltd. (EPIC Group) at the Khordha Textile Park, where the foundation stone was laid for workers’ hostel facilities to support apparel cluster development.