CM Majhi, Governor extend greetings on Odia New Year

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to Odias across the globe on the occasion of Mahabishuba Sankranti and the traditional Odia New Year.

Calling upon the people to strive for a brighter future, Majhi urged all Odias to work with dedication to take the glory of Odisha to greater heights and build a progressive and prosperous state.

“I extend my warm wishes to all Odia brothers and sisters in Odisha and across the world on the occasion of the Odia New Year and Mahabishuba Sankranti. Let us take a pledge on this culturally significant day to elevate the pride of Odisha and contribute to its development,” he said in a message.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to celebrate the day with traditional fervour and grandeur.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambampati also greeted the people on the occasion. “The Hon'ble Governor, Shri @DrHariBabuK, has extended his warm greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion of the holy Mahabishuba Sankranti and Odia New Year, and prayed to Lord Jagannath for a bright and prosperous future for all,” read a post on the official X handle of the Governor.

Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik also conveyed his wishes. “On the occasion of the Odia New Year and Pana Sankranti, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Odisha,” he said.

Mahabishuba Sankranti, also known as Pana Sankranti, is one of the most significant festivals in Odisha, marking the beginning of the Odia New Year. The day also signifies the implementation of the traditional Odia almanac, which is launched on Dola Purnima and comes into effect on this auspicious day.

The occasion also coincides with the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, celebrated with great devotion across the state. Special rituals were performed at the Srimandir in Puri and in various jagaghars (traditional martial arts schools) in the sacred coastal town.

Earlier in the day, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other national leaders also extended greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion.