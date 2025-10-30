CM Mamata hits out at BJP over rising incidents of suicide from fear of SIR-NRC in Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that consecutive suicides and suicide attempts in the state out of the alleged fear of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and possible National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the last few days are examples of tragic consequences of the BJP's politics of fear, division and hate.

This statement by Chief Minister Banerjee comes following the suicide of a 95-year old citizen reported from West Midnapore district reportedly out of the fear of getting his name deleted from the voters' list following the SIR.

Khitish Majumdar, a resident of West Midnapore district, committed suicide at his relative's place at Ilambazar area in Birbhum district on Thursday, reportedly out of the fear of getting his name deleted from the voters' list after the SIR and subsequently denied his Indian citizenship rights.

"Within 72 hours of the Election Commission's announcement of the SIR exercise in Bengal -- An exercise bulldozed through at the BJP's behest. One avoidable tragedy after another has occurred. On October 27, 57-year-old Pradeep Kar of Panihati in Khardaha, died by suicide, leaving a note that read, "NRC is responsible for my death." On October 28, a 63-year-old man from Dinhata in Cooch Behar, attempted to take his life, terrified of harassment under the SIR process. And today, 95-year-old Khitish Majumder from Kotwali in Paschim Medinipur, living with his daughter at Illambazar in Birbhum, ended his life, gripped by the fear that he and his family might be dispossessed of their land," the Chief Minister said in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

The Chief Minister also asked whether the Union Home Minister Amit Shah would accept the responsibility for such tragedies.

"Will the BJP and its allies, under whose watch this fear psychosis has spread, find the courage to speak out?" Chief Minister Banerjee asked.

According to the Chief Minister, the incidents of two suicides and one suicide attempt were not just tragedies but also a betrayal of humanity itself.

At the same time, CM Banerjee had also issued an appeal to the people of West Bengal, requesting them not to be provoked following such incidents.

"I appeal to every citizen: Do not be provoked, do not lose faith, and do not take any extreme step. Our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar stands with you. We will not allow the NRC to be implemented in Bengal -- neither through the front door, nor through the back door. We will not permit a single legitimate citizen to be branded an "outsider"," the Chief Minister said.

"Until the last drop of our blood, we will fight to protect the rights of the people and to defeat the BJP and their allies' nefarious agenda to tear apart the social fabric of our nation," she added.