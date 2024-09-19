CM meets Biswabhusan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday met the former governor of Chhattisgarh, Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar due to illness.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister wished for the speedy recovery of Harichandan, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Majhi also spoke to the doctors about his health condition and advised them to focus on his speedy recovery, the statement said.

Harichandan’s son and State’s Law Minister Prithiviraj was also present during this meeting.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik too spoke to Prithiviraj over the phone and inquired about the health condition of his father.

Biswabhusan Harichandan has served as the governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from July 2019 to July 2024.