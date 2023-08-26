  • Menu
CM Naveen Patnaik invites renowned chef Vikas Khanna to Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik invites renowned chef Vikas Khanna to Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday invited globally acclaimed chef and entrepreneur Vikas Khanna to visit Odisha. Naveen extended...

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday invited globally acclaimed chef and entrepreneur Vikas Khanna to visit Odisha. Naveen extended this invitation while having a chat with Khanna through video conferencing from Naveen Niwas, the residence of the Chief Minister.

The discussion was held barely nine days after Khanna unveiled a replica of the iconic Konark Wheel at Times Square in New York City on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

During the discussion, Khanna praised the art, architecture, sculpture, culture, history and culinary tradition of Odisha, the CMO said.

Khanna also narrated the happy experiences about his visit to Jagannath temple in Puri. He also praised the rapid transformation of Odisha under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik and said the iconic Konark Wheel symbolises world peace and unity.

