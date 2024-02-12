CM Naveen Patnaik pays tribute to Sugnana

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to veteran BJD leader and 10-time MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo at the party office here on Saturday.

Sugnana was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai where she died at the age of 87. Several senior BJD leaders and party workers also paid tributes to the departed soul. Sugnana’s body was first taken to the BJD party office Sankha Bhawan. It was then taken to the Assembly, where ministers and MLAs of different parties paid tributes to the former MLA. Sugnana’s body was then taken to Khallikote where the last rites were performed.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “I am saddened to hear about the demise of Sugnana Kumari Deo. As a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, she has been instrumental in organising the party. She has left her mark in public service by representing Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar Assembly constituencies 10 times. It is an irreparable loss. May her soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Expressing condolence on the demise of Sugnana, President Droupadi Murmu said she earned respect across the political spectrum with her immense contribution to Odisha and its people. Taking to her official X handle on Saturday, President Murmu posted, “Saddened by the demise of V Sugnana Kumari Deo, a veteran leader who served 10 terms as a legislator in Odisha Assembly. Cutting across parties, she earned respect from all. Her contribution to the development of the State is immense. I extend my deepest condolences to her family members and followers.”