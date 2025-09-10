CM Nayab Singh Saini directs timely completion of projects worth over Rs 100 crore

Chandigarh, September 10 – Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini directed officers to ensure that ongoing mega projects in the state are completed within the stipulated timeframe and that the concerned Administrative Secretaries personally monitor them. He made it clear that there will be no compromise with quality in the implementation of these projects.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a review meeting here today regarding the progress of projects costing more than Rs. 100 crore in the state. The meeting reviewed major projects of the Medical Education & Research Department and the Irrigation & Water Resources Department.

During the meeting, it was informed that big projects are being implemented by the Irrigation & Water Resources Department to promote water conservation, ensure adequate supply of water, and improve irrigation efficiency. A new parallel line channel (PLC) from Dadupur to Hamida Head and modernization of the WJC is being carried out. The objective of this project is to reduce seepage losses from Hathnikund Barrage during the non-monsoon period. So far, more than 80 percent of the work has been completed. In addition, the reconstruction of the augmentation canal up to WJC Branch (75.25 km) is being undertaken at a cost of Rs. 383 crore. The Chief Minister instructed that these projects should be completed within the prescribed time.

Similarly, lining and remodeling work of PD Branch (from Munak to Khubru Head) is also being carried out at a cost of about Rs. 256 crore. Besides this, the foundation stone of the Gurugram Water Supply Project will be laid soon, under which the channel capacity will be increased.

’Improve quality of water at Treatment Plants'

The Chief Minister directed that the quality of water treated at Water Treatment Plants should be improved so that people do not face any difficulty in using it. At the same time, emphasis should be laid on increasing the use of treated water in coordination with industrial units so that fresh water can be conserved. Apart from this, treated water should also be continuously used for irrigation.

During the review of projects being implemented under the Department of Medical Education & Research, officials informed that the work of Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College, Kaithal is progressing rapidly and about 65 percent work has been completed. In addition, the progress of Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College, Panjupur, Yamunanagar was also reviewed. The Chief Minister directed that these projects should be completed at the earliest without any delay.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sh. Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sh. Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Education & Research Department Sh. Sudhir Rajpal, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Dr. Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Town & Country Planning Department Sh. A.K. Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sh. Arun Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Irrigation & Water Resources Department Sh. Anurag Agarwal, Commissioner & Secretary of Public Health Engineering Department Sh. Mohammed Shayin, Special Secretary (Monitoring & Coordination) Dr. Priyanka Soni and other senior officers.

No. IPRDH/2025

CM Nayab Singh Saini flags off 20 relief material trucks from Pipli grain market for Punjab

Haryana Government has provided assistance of Rs. 5 crore each to flood-affected Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir: CM

Prime Minister announced aid of Rs. 3100 crore after visiting Punjab and Himachal Pradesh: CM

Chandigarh, September 10— Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said Rs. 5 crore each has already been sent from Haryana to flood-affected Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir as immediate assistance. From the Central Government, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi recently visited flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and announced an aid of Rs. 3100 crore, which includes Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab and Rs. 1500 crore for Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini was speaking to the media on Wednesday at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra. Earlier, the CM flagged off 20 trucks of relief material for Punjab from Kurukshetra district. These trucks were dispatched for different districts. The relief items include pulses, rice, water, juice, pickles, medical kits, mosquito nets, tarpaulins, green fodder for animals, bran, and other essential daily use items.

He said that people of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have been badly affected by floods. Relief material is being sent to these flood-affected areas with the support of Haryana’s citizens, social organizations, and committees.

The Chief Minister said that in Haryana, compensation is being provided to citizens and farmers in water-logged areas. The e-Kshatipurti portal has been opened, and affected citizens can submit their applications. He informed that so far, 3,24,583 farmers from 5,786 villages affected by water logging have registered crop damage over 19,22,617 acres. He added that in cases where family members have died, Rs. 4 lakh is being provided immediately to the bereaved families. Apart from this, compensation has been fixed for all types of losses. Over the past 10 and a half years, farmers have been given Rs. 15,500 crore as crop damage compensation. He also appealed to all officials and employees of the state government to voluntarily contribute to the Haryana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood victims.

Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini also congratulated and extended best wishes to the newly elected Vice-President of India, Sh. C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Rahul Gandhi goes abroad during crisis or disasters

Answering a question, Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said history shows whenever the country faces a crisis or disaster, Rahul Gandhi goes abroad. Even at this time, while Punjab, Himachal, and Jammu & Kashmir are facing floods, Rahul Gandhi is abroad. He said he too had a foreign visit scheduled, but seeing the present situation, he cancelled it.

Answering another question, Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said the Punjab Chief Minister is saying that Punjab has no shortage of funds and doesn’t need to ask anyone for money. Punjab is Haryana’s neighboring state and it is our duty and responsibility to help the people of Punjab in this crisis.

Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini further said that in the last ten and a half years, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 7,47,000 families have been provided Rs. 2,314 crore to build houses. Similarly, under the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojana, Rs. 416 crore has been allocated to 76,985 families for roof repair to replace thatched roofs with permanent ones. Under this scheme, each family has been given Rs. 80,000.

On this occasion, former Minister Sh. Subhash Sudha, Chairman Sh. Dharmveer Mirzapur, Chairman Sh. Dharmveer Dagar, and other dignitaries were present.