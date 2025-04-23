Live
- AP SSC Exam Results Released: Girls Excel Again
- Elocution contest on Constitution in July
- Guntur mayoral poll on April 28
- Arrests aimed at diverting attention from corruption: Ambati
- Sujit Mallick takes charge as Central GST Commissioner
- Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data Networks Limited
- AP SSC results to be released today
- Social Welfare Minister assures support to tobacco farmers
- VMC corporators study development works in Bengaluru
- Two Telugu tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack
CM to distribute new ration cards on April 24
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch distribution of new ration cards among 5.90 lakh beneficiaries on April 24.
Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Tuesday said 9 lakh people have applied for ration cards, and of them, nearly 5.90 lakh were found eligible to be covered under the food security scheme.
“The Chief Minister will launch the distribution of new ration cards on National Panchayati Raj Day (April 24) from Puri. After the event, the new ration cards will be distributed in other parts of the State,” Patra told reporters.
The minister said new cards will be distributed among the beneficiaries at the block level. Nearly 25 lakh ration card holders have not completed their e-KYC (know your customer) till now, he said, adding that a field-level verification of these beneficiaries is in progress.
A total of 3.25 crore people in the State are beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), while another 6.48 lakh have been covered under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).