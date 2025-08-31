CM Yogi Adityanath urges people: “Helmet First, Fuel Later”

Lucknow, August 31: With the commitment to ensure the safety of its citizens, the Yogi government will launch a special road safety campaign, ‘No Helmet, No Fuel,’ starting September 1. This campaign will run across the state under the leadership of District Magistrates in coordination with the district road safety committees (DRSC). The campaign will continue until September 30, with officers from the transport, police, revenue, and district administration departments sharing the main responsibility.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to follow the message, “First Helmet, Then Fuel.” He emphasized that the campaign is not intended as a punishment but as a step to promote lawful and safe riding habits. Under the rule, fuel will be dispensed only to riders wearing helmets. The Chief Minister also called for public cooperation to make the initiative a success.

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner stated that the campaign is wholly in the public interest and will help two-wheeler riders quickly adopt the habit of wearing helmets. He urged cooperation from oil marketing companies and petrol pump operators, adding that the Food and Civil Supplies Department will ensure coordination and monitoring at fuel stations.

Citizens, industries, and the administration will work together to achieve the national goal of reducing road accident deaths and serious injuries. To boost awareness, the Information and Public Relations Department will lead publicity efforts, while the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association has also assured full support for the government’s initiative.

