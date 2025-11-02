CM Yogi directs completion of relief, land allocation, and housing process within a month

Lucknow, November 2: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the families in Bahraich who lost their loved ones in the recent boat accident, expressing deep condolences and assuring them of full government support. He personally handed over relief cheques of ₹4 lakh each to the bereaved families and said that in this hour of grief, both the government and public representatives stand firmly with them.

Earlier, CM Yogi conducted an aerial survey of the affected area to closely assess the situation and directed officials to expedite all necessary relief measures.

The Chief Minister instructed that the affected families of Bharathapur be relocated within one month and approved ₹21.55 crore for the purpose. He directed officials to ensure that every displaced family receives financial assistance, land, and housing without delay.

CM Yogi further ordered that all relocated families be settled in newly built colonies named after their original villages, equipped with all essential facilities. He also directed that residents of other similarly affected villages in Bahraich be identified and their relocation process initiated promptly. The required budget for their rehabilitation, he said, should be submitted to the government immediately.

Emphasizing compassion and urgency, the Chief Minister assured the victims’ families that the government stands firmly with them and will ensure their complete rehabilitation within a month. He reiterated clear instructions to complete the construction of new colonies and finalize the relief, land allocation, and housing process on a priority basis.

He emphasized that the rehabilitation plan must include all essential amenities such as electricity, water supply, roads, and housing. CM Yogi directed officials to complete the entire process within a month to ensure swift rehabilitation of the affected families. He also instructed that residents living in dense forest areas of Bahraich be relocated to safer locations at the earliest.