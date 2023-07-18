'Coalition of corrupt parties', says PM Modi as Oppn meets

With the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi literally blew the political bugle for the forthcoming Assembly polls in a slew of states, and launched an all-out attack on the gathering, calling it a coalition of corrupt parties, which promote dynasties and indulge in politics of appeasement.

"The gathering which is taking place today, can give only one guarantee, a guarantee of Rs 20 lakh crore worth of scams," Modi said while inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar international airport at Port Blair via video conferencing on Tuesday.

He described the opposition parties' meeting as "kattar bhrashtachar sammelan", adding that they are not what they look from outside.

"People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan'...Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured," PM Modi remarked.

Attacking the West Bengal, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu governments -- all of which are led by opposition parties -- the Prime Minister said that despite several irregularities committed by the opposition parties like liquor scam and paper leaks, these parties cover each others' crimes and when agencies like ED begin probing them, then all their friends from like-minded parties rush to defend them.

PM Modi said that parties like Congress and Left lost their workers to violence which took place during the recent Panchayat elections in West Bengal, yet they didn't heed to the cries for help of their own volunteers, because they are more concerned about their political interests.

The Prime Minister went on to add that all the opposition parties, which have converged today, are not concerned about development of the country or welfare of the youth, rather they are only concerned about furthering their own families' interests.

"In democracy, the motto is 'of the people, by the people and for the people'. However for these dynasty-driven parties, the motto is 'for the family, by the family and of the family'. For them it is family first and nation nothing," PM Modi said, berating the opposition.

Meanwhile, speaking about the new terminal building of Port Blair airport, he said that small island nations have chosen the path of development for themselves and similarly he was confident that Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also progress towards development with the coming up of new infrastructure.

"With this new terminal in Port Blair, the ease of travel will improve, ease of doing business will improve and the connectivity will also improve," PM Modi concluded.