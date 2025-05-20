Collector calls for grand Int’l Yoga Day celebrations

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has directed officials to make necessary arrangements for the successful observance of International Yoga Day on June 21. She emphasized that a large-scale yoga session should be conducted at the Indoor Stadium in Nandyal and instructed officials to ensure thorough preparations.

On Monday, the Chief Secretary of the State conducted a virtual conference with district collectors to review key government initiatives, including the State Project Monitoring Group, International Yoga Day arrangements, and public service feedback.

Participating in the conference from the Collectorate Video Conference Hall were District Collector Raja Kumari, Joint Collector C. Vishnucharan, DRO Ramu Naik, and other officials.

During the meeting, Raja Kumari stressed the need for meticulous planning for the 11th International Yoga Day event at Nandyal’s Indore Stadium.

She instructed officials to extend invitations to public representatives and ensure widespread participation.

To facilitate seamless execution, she directed sanitation measures around the stadium and called for a well-designed backdrop and curtain raiser event. She urged officials from various departments to actively involve members of yoga associations, students, and yoga coaches in the celebrations. Additionally, committees were to be formed at district, mandal, and village levels to oversee month-long yoga activities.

Earlier, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reviewed the progress of various state development projects through the State Project Monitoring Group.

He highlighted that projects exceeding 50 crores would be directly overseen by the Chief Minister. District collectors were instructed to monitor local projects to ensure timely completion.

Vijayanand announced that *Yoga for One Earth, One Health* would serve as the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day. The celebrations, beginning on May 21, would continue until June 21 with various awareness activities. He confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister would inaugurate the event in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that yoga is an integral part of daily life, and efforts should be made to engage the public, students, and youth in the celebrations.

He also urged district collectors to regularly review public perceptions regarding government services, ensuring citizen satisfaction and implementing corrective measures where needed.