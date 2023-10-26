Commerce Minister to attend G7 Trade Ministers meeting in Japan on Oct 28-29

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Trade Ministers' meeting in Japan's Osaka from October 28-29.

He will also have bilateral meetings with a few G7 countries, invitee countries and a few international organisations such as WTO, on the sidelines of the outreach programmes.

Trade Ministers of G7 member states hold an annual meeting with the aim to meet the current global challenges related to trade and investment and to set the course for a better future.

Under its presidency of the G7, Japan has invited India along with a very few other countries (Australia, Chile, Indonesia, and Kenya) to participate in the outreach programme to be held on October 28.

Apart from them, international organisations such as the WTO, the ERIA, and the OECD have also been invited. This year, Japan has selected contemporary topics for the outreach programme namely, “How to enhance Supply Chain Resilience” and “Promote Trade and Sustainability- environment, Development and digital, including prospects for WTO MC13”.

The G7 is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of the US, the UK, Japan, Italy, France, Canada, and Germany. Additionally, the European Union (EU) is a "non-enumerated member".