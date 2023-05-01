Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 171.5/kg
Highlights
Commercial LPG prices on Monday were cut by Rs 171.5 per kg in line with softening international trend.
Commercial LPG prices on Monday were cut by Rs 171.5 per kg in line with softening international trend.
A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,856.5 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.
This is the second straight reduction in rates.
Prices were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS