  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 171.5/kg

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 171.5/kg
x

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 171.5/kg

Highlights

Commercial LPG prices on Monday were cut by Rs 171.5 per kg in line with softening international trend.

Commercial LPG prices on Monday were cut by Rs 171.5 per kg in line with softening international trend.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,856.5 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.

This is the second straight reduction in rates.

Prices were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X