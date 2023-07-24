Committee constituted to probe supply of infested rice: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured the House to take action on those responsible for supplying rice infested with maggots, mites and fungus in the month of May.

He said that the committee has been constituted to probe the issue. Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira and Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai had raised the issue in the ongoing assembly session.

Civil Supply Minister Ravi Naik, while responding to questions raised by MLAs, informed the House that the rice bags were soon replaced after the issue was brought to the notice.

"We immediately replaced that rice. Inquiry is being conducted on negligence part," Naik said.

Earlier in May, after ration card holders were supplied rice infested with maggots, mites and fungus, the government had said that civil supply officials should check the godowns (to check quality) and should not leave it on store keepers.

Goa's Department of Civil Supplies, which is often in the limelight for wastage and spoilage of commodities in godowns, had again drawn attention over its alleged mismanagement by supplying spoiled rice to ration card holders in the coastal state.

No sooner had the opposition tried to corner the government over the issue, the Chief Minister stated that a committee to investigate the matter is constituted and once the report is submitted action against the guilty will be taken.