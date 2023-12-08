Communist Party Of India (CPI) Mourns The Passing Of Kerala State Secretary Kanam Rajendran

The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala mourns the loss of its State Secretary, Kanam Rajendran, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday while undergoing medical treatment. The 73-year-old leader had recently requested leave from his position due to health concerns, marking the end of his tenure as the state secretary, a role he held since 2015.

Kanam Rajendran's political journey was both extensive and impactful. His electoral victories in the Vazhur constituency in Kottayam district in 1982 and 1987 showcased his popularity. Additionally, he held significant positions within the political spectrum, serving as the State Secretary of the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and later taking on the role of the State Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

Born on November 10, 1950, in the village of Kanam in Kottayam district, Rajendran's political engagement began in the 1970s when he was still a student. Joining the CPI Kerala state council in 1971 at the age of 21, he became an integral part of the party's activities.

During his tenure as the State General Secretary of AISF, Rajendran played a pivotal role in enhancing the organization's influence nationwide. His leadership within the AITUC saw the expansion of its presence into various sectors, including cinema, information technology, and new-generation banks. The passing of Kanam Rajendran marks the end of an era for the CPI in Kerala, and his contributions to the political landscape will be remembered.