Complaint Lodged Against Suranya Aiyar For Criticizing Ram Mandir Event

A complaint has been registered against Suranya Aiyar, daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, for her social media post condemning the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Filed by BJP leader and Supreme Court advocate Ajay Agarwal at Delhi's Cyber Crime Police station, the complaint alleges Suranya made objectionable remarks on various platforms against the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the temple.



Agarwal specifically mentioned a 36-minute video and urged authorities to register an FIR under section 153-A for promoting enmity between different religious groups. Suranya's Facebook post, expressing support for "Muslims of India" and criticizing events in Ayodhya, sparked controversy. The RWA of Delhi’s Jangpura subsequently wrote to Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter, asking them to leave the colony for disturbing peace and harmony.



In response, Suranya Aiyar clarified in a video that the concerned RWA is not associated with her residence. Her father, Mani Shankar Aiyar, also spoke against the Ram Temple inauguration. The RWA called on the senior Congress leader to condemn his daughter’s statements, deeming them inappropriate for the colony and society at large.

