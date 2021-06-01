Complete shutdown in Lakshadweep extended by 7 more days

Kochi: The Lakshadweep administration on Monday announced extension of the complete shutdown for seven more days, beginning May 31, considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the islands.



The complete shutdown was first announced on May 24 for a week.

Lakshadweep District Collector S Asker Ali, in an order, also announced a night curfew in five islands, including Kiltan and Chetlath.

He said the present situation made it necessary to regulate movement of people, enhance testing capacity, ensure strict enforcement of prescribed containment strategies, focus on surveillance and strict observance of standard Covid-19 protocol to prevent further spread of the virus as per the latest guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Many essential services, ihave been exempted from the shutdown on production of ID-card with Covid negative test report, the order said.