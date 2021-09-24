Compliance personnel appointed by Twitter as per new IT rules, centre informs Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Central Government today informed the Delhi High Court that Twitter has appointed Chief Compliance Officer (CCSO), Local Grievance Officer (RGO) and Nodal Contact Officer under the new IT rules.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told the court in a brief affidavit – Twitter has stated that these personnel (CCO, Nodal Liaison Officer and RGO) have been appointed as employees of the company and not as casual employees.

The ministry informed that Twitter has provided the names of these officers and their posts. The Twitter affidavit states that their job started on August 4, 2021. Their annexures have also been attached with the affidavit as evidence.

The Delhi High Court had on August 10 directed the Center to file a short affidavit in response to Twitter's affidavit. NS Balan, working as Scientist-E in the Cyber ​​Law Group in the ministry, said in the affidavit that I accept that Twitter has appointed the employees in compliance with the Information Technology Rules 2021.

The Center has said in its affidavit that IT Rules 2021 is a law applicable in the country and Twitter will have to comply with IT Rules 2021 at all costs.Non-compliance is a violation of the provisions of the IT Rules, which will lead to the termination of the protection granted to Twitter under Section 79(1) of the IT Act, 2000.

Justice Rekha Palli, hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT rules by microblogging site Twitter, is to hear the matter on October 5.