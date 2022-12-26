'Concocted narratives' taught in name of history: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In the name of history, "concocted narratives" were taught to infuse inferiority and there is a need to break free from the "narrow views" of the past to move forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, underlining that new India is correcting the mistakes of the bygone decades by restoring its long-lost legacy.

Speaking at the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' event, Modi paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith. "On the one hand there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On one hand, there was communal violence and on the other there was liberalism.

On one hand, there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just 'Veer Sahibzaade' who did not budge at all," he said referring to the two martyred children of the Guru.

"Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children with the force of a sword and that is why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that era when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain," he said.

Modi said in the name of history, people were being taught versions that promoted an inferiority complex among them. To move forward in the 'Amrit Kaal' and to take India to the heights of success in the future, "we have to break free from narrow views of the past", he added. "Any country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect, however, concocted narratives are taught to infuse inferiority. There is a need to get free from the narrow interpretation of the past to move forward," he stressed.