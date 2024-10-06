Cong being run by urban Naxals: PM

Washim/Thane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged Congress is run by a "gang of urban Naxals" and called for people's unity to defeat the "dangerous agenda" of the "most corrupt and dishonest party". Modi addressed rallies in Washim in east Maharashtra and Thane city, the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, launching and laying foundation stones for development projects costing more than Rs 50,000 crore in various sectors in the poll-bound state.

Prominent among these projects are the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail and Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension. Modi inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, costing around Rs 14,120 crore, and took a ride from BKC station to Santacruz and back.

Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple at Poharadevi, the revered deity of the Banjara community, in Washim. He also paid tributes to Banjara saints and inaugurated the Banjara Virasat Museum. Modi played a nagara (drum) during the inauguration ceremony, hailing the significance of the musical instrument in the great Banjara culture.

Addressing a rally, he accused the Congress of insulting Banjaras and making the lives of farmers miserable during its rule.

He also dubbed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi "anti-development". "Congress only knows how to loot the poor and keep them poor for its selfish politics. It only knows how to divide people. We have to be alert and remain united. Congress is run by a gang of urban Naxals," Modi said. Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with those people who do not harbour good intentions for India, he said. "Drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees were seized in Delhi recently. A Congress leader is suspected to be the kingpin. Congress wants to contest elections from the money it gets by pushing the youth towards drugs," he said.