Cong, BJP slam BJD over 5T Secy remark

Bhubaneswar: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Private Secretary V K Pandian made critical remarks targeting a lawmaker, Opposition Congress and BJP on Saturday said the BJD has no respect for elected people's representatives in Odisha.



Pandian, who held a grievance meeting on Friday, without taking any name, had targeted an MLA saying he was against bringing back migrant labourers to their villages during Covid pandemic.

OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak said, ''The officer should remain within 'laxman rekha' and do his job instead of making statements against elected peoples' representatives.''

Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said, ''It seems that the law is different for ruling party supporters and workers.''

BJP leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar said, ''If the 5T Secretary is indulging in such activities and targeting an MLA with political motive, then he should resign from government service and jump into active politics.''