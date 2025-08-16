Live
Cong holds ‘mashaal’ marches
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress unit on Thursday organised ‘mashaal’ (torch) marches across various districts, intensifying its agitation against alleged...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress unit on Thursday organised ‘mashaal’ (torch) marches across various districts, intensifying its agitation against alleged irregularities in voter lists. The marches were part of a nationwide protest sparked by party leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of over one lakh fake voters in a Karnataka Assembly constituency.Holding party flags and banners, leaders and supporters, led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, took out the ‘mashaal’ march from Rajmahal Square to Congress Bhawan. Similar protests were organised in every district, Das said.“Vote theft brings an incompetent government to power. Without vote theft, the BJP can never win. How does the party win polls one after another when their leaders are not fulfilling the promises they made before the elections? They change their statements in every election,” Das alleged.
“Vote theft is destroying our democracy. That is why we are protesting — and will continue to intensify this movement in the coming days,” he added.