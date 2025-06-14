Cong opted for social justice mantra in state: Meenakshi

Hyderabad: State Congress in-charge Meenakashi Natarajan has said that the party adopted the social justice formula and all communities are being given due representation in state government as well as in the party committees.

A Zoom meeting was convened with District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents and state-level organizational observers to review the party’s organizational activities in Telangana. The meeting was attended by AICC in-charge and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud. She affirmed the Congress party’s unwavering commitment to social justice and ensured fair representation and distribution of roles both within the organization and in the government. Meenakshi reiterated that all positions allotted so far have adhered to the principles of social justice, and that moving forward, every loyal and hardworking individual serving the party will continue to receive appropriate recognition and responsibilities.

Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” campaign was conducted extensively and successfully across Telangana. He emphasized that Telangana led from the front among all states in organizing this campaign, and expressed pride in the fact that senior AICC leaders are now recognizing Telangana as a role model in this regard.

He further highlighted that the organizational development within the state is progressing significantly. He appreciated the sincere efforts of the state observers and coordinators. Goud stressed the importance of completing the formation of Mandal and District-level committees within the stipulated timeframe and called for a well-structured party setup starting from the village level, especially in view of the upcoming local body elections.

He assured that all dedicated and sincere party workers will be duly recognized and rewarded with suitable responsibilities and positions within the party.