Cong slams killing of Kargil veteran

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said it was outrageous that ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War veteran, was among those killed in firing by the security forces in Ladakh.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said Tharchin served at the Siachen Glacier and fought valiantly in the 1999 Kargil War. His father, too, served in the Indian Army, he said.