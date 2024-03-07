Congress and its allies misled people on Article 370: PM Modi

Srinagar: In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of W, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Congress and it allies misled the people in the name of Article 370.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the Bakshi Stadium here on Thursday, the PM said that the members of the Congress and their friends in J&K kept the people away from their basic rights.

“They deceived the people in the name of Article 370 saying that the benefits of the people were because of this article while the benefits of these families were only linked with Article 370.

“They kept the people chained in shackles for their personal benefit and now those shackles have been broken,” PM Modi said.

He said that the people have been given their basic rights after the abrogation of Article 370.

"People have now equal rights and opportunities. West Pakistan refugees, members of Valmiki Samaj, Safaikaramcharis have voting rights now. Paharis have got their ST status after remaining deprived of it for the last 70 years. Similarly, Gaddi Brahmins and Kohlis have got their rights."

“We have given representation to weaker sections of the society in Panchayats, semi urban and urban bodies.

The PM also took potshots at INDIA bloc leaders for making 'personal attacks' against him. He said that those who allege that he has no family need to understand that the people of Kashmir and the rest of the country are Modi’s family.

A visibly happy and emotionally stirred Prime Minister said that the members of the past ruling dynasties often say that he has no family.

“They must understand that the people of Jammu Kashmir and the rest of the country are Modi’s family. Today, I am in this paradise on Earth and my feelings are beyond my capacity to express them in words," he stated.

“I am told that in addition to the massive gathering inside the Stadium today over one lakh more people in 285 blocks of J&K are seeing and listening to me by joining this programme through the use of technology.

This is the ‘Naya Jammu Kashmir for which Syama Prasad Mukherji sacrificed his life," the PM said.

“By seeing your smiling faces, more than 140 crore people of the rest of the country are feeling reassured and satisfied today. Your large presence and the love today has made me more indebted to you people and I will leave no stone unturned in returning this love manifold more," he stressed.

‘Ye Chu Modiyun Guarantee’ (This is Modi’s guarantee)”, he said in Kashmiri language. He said this love is the guarantee of Modi’s guarantee to the people of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that the last time he came to Jammu and inaugurated projects worth Rs 32,000 crore.

“And in a short time from then, I am among you in Srinagar. I have inaugurated new schemes today, given appointment letters to more than 1000 youth," he said.

“Jammu Kashmir is not just a region, it is the crown of India and the crown must always rise high in the fields of development and progress of the country."

“In the past, the benefits of national schemes and programmes were not passed on to the people of J&K, but after the abrogation of article 370, these benefits are now directly available to the people here."

“We have sanctioned integrated development of the holy shrine of Hazrtabal. I have identified 40 new tourist destinations today. My appeal to NRIs is that they might not bring US dollars/pounds, but each NRI family must ensure to send 5 members to visit India."

“I also appeal to tourists who come here to buy local products to the extent of 5 to 10 per cent of their travel budget. This will benefit the local people. I also liked some products today and have purchased them."

“I have a new proposal for the families those spend millions on marriage celebrations abroad. My proposal is ‘Wed in India’. Come with your ‘Baraats’ and spend lavishly in India.”

He said a record breaking over 2 crore tourists visited Kashmir last year.

“More pilgrims came for the Amarnath Yatra and to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Film shootings, visits by stars and celebrities are taking place now and these are being made viral through videos and films,” Modi said adding that this will all benefit the economic growth of Kashmir.

He also spoke of Gulmarg becoming the winter sports capital of the country and the development in sports infrastructure and activities in J&K.

PM Modi said that dynastic rule and corruption had brought the local J&K Bank to the verge of closure.

“All the poor people would lose their life’s savings put in this bank. The ruling families had made backdoor appointments of relatives, friends, supporters and others without following any procedure.

“Our government saved the J&K Bank by introducing reforms. We infused Rs 1000 crore to save the bank. From a financial institution that was making losses, J&K Bank has now posted a profit of Rs 1700 crore.

“The falling value of Bank’s shares has risen again and from Rs 12 per share, today the Bank’s share is valued at Rs 140 per share. The Bank had NPA of more than 11 per cent and today the bank’s NPA is less than 5 per cent. This Bank has been the biggest victim of dynastic rule in J&K,” the PM said adding that the anti-corruption bureau is still carrying out a probe into the backdoor appointments made in the Bank in the past.

He ended the speech by greeting people of the country for the ensuing holy month of ‘Ramadan’ which he said is the month of peace, happiness and prayer.

He also greeted the people of the country for the Mahashivratri which is being celebrated tomorrow.