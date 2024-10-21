Congress Announces Candidates For Assam Assembly Bypolls; BJP-Led Alliance Finalizes Seat-sharing

The Indian National Congress has revealed its candidates for four out of five assembly constituencies in Assam where bypolls are scheduled for November 13, 2024. These constituencies were vacated after their representatives secured victories in the recent Lok Sabha elections.



The Congress leadership named Tanzil Hussain, son of former Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, as their candidate for the Samaguri constituency. For other seats, the party has fielded Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha in Dholai, Sanjib Warle in Sidli, and Brajenjit Sinha in Bongaigaon.



In a strategic move, Congress has left the Behali seat for their alliance partner CPI(ML), who has nominated Bibek Das. However, this decision has met with resistance from local Congress leaders, prompting the state leadership to seek guidance from the central committee.



Meanwhile, the BJP has announced candidates for three constituencies: Nihar Ranjan Das for Dholai, Diganta Ghatowar for Behali, and Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri. Their coalition partners, AGP and UPPL, will contest from Bongaigaon and Sidli respectively, with candidate announcements pending.



The Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes for November 23. These bypolls are crucial as they will determine the political landscape in these five constituencies following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

