Live
- 39 pc of workforce hail mental health programmes at job
- Schools shut as heavy rains disrupt life in Bengaluru
- Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari loses in final, wins silver medal
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Deal on iPhone 15 Plus; Should You Buy Now or Wait?
- Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge
- Amit Shah in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend key events
- Deepika bags sixth Archery World Cup Final medal with silver in Mexico
- Kashi to Emerge as Healthcare Hub, Announces PM Modi
- Personalised, adaptive, multimodal learning for every student
- RG Kar tragedy: CBI trying to retrieve deleted data from mobile phones of Ghosh, Mondal
Just In
Congress Announces Candidates For Assam Assembly Bypolls; BJP-Led Alliance Finalizes Seat-sharing
- Congress fields candidates in four constituencies for Assam assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13, while BJP and allies prepare for five-seat contest.
- Former MLA's son among Congress nominees.
The Indian National Congress has revealed its candidates for four out of five assembly constituencies in Assam where bypolls are scheduled for November 13, 2024. These constituencies were vacated after their representatives secured victories in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress leadership named Tanzil Hussain, son of former Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, as their candidate for the Samaguri constituency. For other seats, the party has fielded Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha in Dholai, Sanjib Warle in Sidli, and Brajenjit Sinha in Bongaigaon.
In a strategic move, Congress has left the Behali seat for their alliance partner CPI(ML), who has nominated Bibek Das. However, this decision has met with resistance from local Congress leaders, prompting the state leadership to seek guidance from the central committee.
Meanwhile, the BJP has announced candidates for three constituencies: Nihar Ranjan Das for Dholai, Diganta Ghatowar for Behali, and Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri. Their coalition partners, AGP and UPPL, will contest from Bongaigaon and Sidli respectively, with candidate announcements pending.
The Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes for November 23. These bypolls are crucial as they will determine the political landscape in these five constituencies following the recent Lok Sabha elections.