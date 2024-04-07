Live
Just In
Congress announces candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal
Kolkata: The Congress on Sunday announced candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Bangaon-SC, Uluberia, and Ghatal.
The Congress’s decision to field Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal, in West Midnapore, means that no seat-sharing agreement for the constituency has been reached with the Left Front, which has already fielded Tapan Gangly as its candidate.
Both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress have fielded actors-turned-politicians from Ghatal. While Trinamool Congress has re-nominated its sitting MP Deepak Adhikari aka Dev, the BJP’s bet is Hiran Chatterjee, currently the party legislator from the Kharagpur-Sadar assembly constituency in the district.
The Congress has announced the name of Azahar Mollick as the party candidate from Uluberia, in Howrah district, and the name of Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC, in North 24 Parganas district.
The Left Front has not announced any candidate from any of these two constituencies, as yet.
The Congress has announced Anju Begum from the Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district which is going for by-elections alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The by-poll was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting Trinamool legislator Idris Ali recently.