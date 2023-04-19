Congress Asked For 'White Paper' On Pulwama Attack

On April 18, the Congress sought a White Paper on the Pulwama terror attack in response to claims made by Satya Pal Malik, a former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming CRPF jawans were converted into easy targets since they couldn't take men aeroplane and had to travel by land from Jammu to Srinagar.



Shaktisinh Gohil, the Delhi in-charge of the All India Congress Committee, Col. (ret.) Rohit Chaudhry, and Wing Commander (ret.) Anuma Acharya, all party members, questioned the Narendra Modi administration in a press conference on the terror assault that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers in February 2019. They argued that the White Paper ought to address concerns about "intelligence failures" and the reasons why troops were not evacuated.

Despite not making any political statements in 2019, according to Mr. Gohil, the party is now bringing up the subject after former Army chief General (retd.) Shankar Roychowdhury voiced his own worries.

Col. Chaudhry and Wing Cdr. Acharya stated that the defence community and the entire country shared the worries of Gen. Roychowdhury and Mr. Malik raised question that why 2,500 CRPF soldiers were denied air travel despite their request and why intelligence inputs between January 2, 2019, and February 13, 2019, which forewarned of a terrorist attack, were disregarded.

The vetersns stated that they demand that the Indian government release a White Paper on the Pulwama attacks that explains how the attacks occurred, what the "intelligence failures" were, why troops were denied aircraft, what security lapses took place, and the roles of the CRPF, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defense, National Security Adviser, and the Prime Minister's Office.