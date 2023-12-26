Congress chief Kharge chairs meeting with Bihar leaders to discuss 2024 poll preparedness

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is chairing a meeting with party leaders of Bihar to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness.

Besides Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Bihar unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the newly-appointed state incharge Mohan Prakash, senior party leaders Nikhil Singh, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Ranjeet Ranjan and several other were present at the meeting.

A party leader said that Kharge will discuss the Congress’ plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it will go to polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Janata Dal-United.

The Congress leaders will also discuss the issue of seat sharing in the state as Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Later in the day, Kharge will also chair a meeting with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the party’s poll preparedness there.