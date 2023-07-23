  • Menu
Congress constitutes panel for Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday constituted an election committee panel for Chhattisgarh state unit for the upcoming assembly elections.

According to a communique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee with immediate effect.

MP Deepak Baij, who was appointed as the new president of the Chhattisgarh Congress earlier this month, has been appointed as the chairman of the panel.

Among the members of the poll panel include Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM T.S Singh Deo.

Last month, Congress reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh at the party headquarters. The party exuded confidence that it will retain power in the state.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

