Congress Corporator Demands CBI Probe Into Daughter's Murder, Alleges Inaction

Karnataka Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath publicly criticized his own party, claiming that he openly identified eight individuals whom he suspected of involvement in his daughter Neha Hiremath's murder. Hiremath expressed disappointment that none of the individuals he named had been apprehended and called for the case to be transferred to the CBI.

Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) student, was fatally stabbed by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of BVB College in Hubballi on April 18. CCTV footage captured the attack, leading to Fayaz's subsequent arrest. Neha's death triggered tensions between the BJP and Congress.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Neha's murder case would be handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a time-bound trial.

However, Niranjan Hiremath, the Congress corporator of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, expressed frustration with the progress of the investigation into his daughter's murder.

"I have openly named eight individuals. None of them has been apprehended. My faith is waning. If you are unable to handle it, hand it over to the CBI," he stated to news agency ANI.

Hiremath also criticized the handling of the case by the commissioner, alleging negligence and calling for her transfer. He further claimed that Neha's murder was linked to 'love jihad', stating that four members of the same community were present with the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, the BJP staged protests across the state over Neha's murder, attributing the incident to the Congress government's 'appeasement politics'.

The Karnataka government refuted the BJP's allegations of 'love jihad' and 'appeasement politics' regarding Neha's murder.