Congress falls back on Indira's legacy to counter PM Modi's juggernaut in Himachal polls

New Delhi: After many years, Himachal Pradesh polls will see the Congress party playing-up an emotional card to remind them about the late Indira Gandhi's contributions and her connection with the state and its people.

This poll card is clearly aimed to counter Prime Minister Modi-who calls himself "Himachal Ka beta" because he has worked in the state for a long time as party general secretary between 1996-2000. This enables him to strike a close bond with the state and its people as he still knows many people by their first names.

The BJP juggernaut has got a bid boost with PM Modi himself hitting the campaign trail Himachal and this has put the Congress in a fix.

On the Congress side, it is going to be Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the AICC general secretary, leading this tactical agenda of the Congress campaign.This will be the first assembly poll, after 1985, when the Congress will bring into focus Indira Gandhi in the campaign via Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while a section of the Congress is also trying to encash on the sympathy factor in favour of late Virbhadra Singh-whose wife Pratibha Singh (MP) is now PCC president and a Chief Ministerial post aspirant.

Just hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the 68-member House in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, Congress pulled-out Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from her cosy home in Shimla hills.

She has been holidaying here for the past four days with her mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also staying with her.

"You exactly look-like Indira ji -your legendary grandmother. The way you speak, connect with masses, walk-the-talk, think and understand the things reminds us all about Indira ji. You are indeed a replica of her and destined to take forward her legacy in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress fate is in your hands now for the elections, to be held on November 12" declared Col (Rtd.) Dhani Ram Shandil at Congress' Solan rally where Priyanka was launched as "Himachal ki Beti".

A short-promo of the rally made by the Congress traces Himachal Pradesh history when Indira Gandhi conferred full statehood on January 25,1971 at historic Ridge maidan and how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - Himachal ki Beti will star the election campaign through her statewide rallies.

"I am told she addressed a mammoth rally at the Ridge. Although it had snowed heavily my grandmother made it to Shimla and reached-out to join the people. This was her connection with the people of Himachal Pradesh" Priyanka Gandhi told a rally as she also took the election campaign command in her hand.

To strike a further chord with the people, especially the Congress workers she also gave justifications why she chose to build a house in Shimla.

Priyanka said: "It was her grandmother's wish to retire, after a few years, and settle down in the Himalayas that she always loved. I have tried to fulfill her wish to come to the hills. She had an emotional connection here."

The Congress' campaign, says a senior party leader, will evolve around Priyanka Gandhi this time as Rahul Gandhi since being on Bharat Jodo yatra is largely focusing on 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He is unlikely to spare the time for Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Congress leader and AICC co-incharge for elections Pratap Singh Bajwa, asked from the public stage, to Priyanka Gandhi to camp in Shimla for next one month as her presence will give a real booster dose to the Congress otherwise lacking a heavyweight star campaigner.

However, Priyanka's presence also may give the BJP fresh ammunition against the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, told the gathering at Sataun-an interior of Sirmaur district that Modi ji has finished the dynasty's rule in the country .