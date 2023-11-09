Congress follows 'divide and rule' concept, says PM Modi in MP

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of following the policy of 'divide and rule' while trying to gain power, saying the grand old party has always stood with those who conspire to weaken the country.

PM Modi, who addressed back to back rallies in Madhya Pradesh where the assembly elections are scheduled for November 17, also cornered the Congress over Ram temple issue.

He said that for the Congress, Lord Ram was an "imaginary" character.

"The Congress has always stood with those who openly conspire to weaken the country and the mess created during their regime remains unresolved. The Congress has always followed the concept of divide and rule," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi pointed out that the 'Father of the Nation' used to emphasise that governance should involve honesty and ethics, and envisaged 'Ram Rajya' in the country.

"But, the Congress during its long years of rule built a fort of corruption and declared Lord Ram as an imaginary character," he alleged.

PM Modi, who is one of the star campaigners of the BJP, further stated that India's stature is rising in the comity of nations but the Congress was not comfortable with this global ascendancy.

He said: "The Congress leaders abuse me day and night and they are wondering how the country's profile is changing on the international stage. This is what is bothering the Congress. Therefore, the Congress wants to spread instability and anarchy in the country."