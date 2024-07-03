  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Congress has become parasite: PM

Congress has become parasite: PM
x
Highlights

New Delhi: PM Modi started to respond to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. This was as the Opposition organised protests demanding...

New Delhi: PM Modi started to respond to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

This was as the Opposition organised protests demanding justice for Manipur. In his fiery response, PM Modi attacked Congress by calling it a parasite and for having parasitic tendencies. “Congress became a parasitic party in these polls; its allies are behind its victory in most of the 99 seats it won,” said Modi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X