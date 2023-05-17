Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the saffron party declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Assam several days after winning the polls.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said that a section of the media has fallen victim to the "fake news factory of BJP on formation of next Congress government in Karnataka", asking whether they had questioned the prime minister the same way when he took seven to 10 days in deciding on chief ministers in several states.

"We understand the frustration of BJP in being decisively rejected by the brother and sisters of Karnataka bringing an end to the #40PercentBJPSarkara.