Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited...
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the saffron party declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Assam several days after winning the polls.
AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said that a section of the media has fallen victim to the "fake news factory of BJP on formation of next Congress government in Karnataka", asking whether they had questioned the prime minister the same way when he took seven to 10 days in deciding on chief ministers in several states.
"We understand the frustration of BJP in being decisively rejected by the brother and sisters of Karnataka bringing an end to the #40PercentBJPSarkara.