Live
Just In
Congress issues three-line whip to all its MPs to be present on June 26 for Lok sabha speaker polls
The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is to be held during the special session of Parliament. There is a conflict between the ruling party and the opposition parties regarding this.
New Delhi: The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is to be held during the special session of Parliament. There is a conflict between the ruling party and the opposition parties regarding this. This election is going to be held tomorrow, i.e., on Wednesday. In this sequence, the Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha to be present in the House tomorrow, June 26.
In a letter written to the MPs on behalf of the Congress Parliamentary Party, it was said, "A very important issue will be brought to the Lok Sabha tomorrow. All the members of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to please remain present in the House from 11 a.m. till the adjournment of the House. This message should be considered very important."
This whip of Congress has been issued by K Suresh, who is also the candidate of Lok Sabha Speaker from the opposition. At the same time, BJP has also issued a whip to all its MPs and directed them to be present during the session for the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday.
For the first time after 1952, the 18th Lok Sabha saw a battle for the post of Speaker. In fact, Om Birla from the NDA is contesting against K. Suresh of the I.N.D.I.A block. Initially, there seemed to be a consensus between the BJP-led NDA and the opposition for the post of Speaker, but then the opposition demanded that the post of Deputy Speaker should be given to them, but the NDA refused to accept conditional support, due to which a consensus could not be reached.