Congress Leader Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns Over AAP Alliance

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely tendered his resignation today as the head of the party's Delhi branch, citing the controversial alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He expressed discontent over the decision to join hands with AAP, highlighting the party's stance against corruption and the subsequent alliance with AAP despite its leaders facing corruption charges. In a letter addressed to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely stated that he no longer felt capable of safeguarding the interests of Delhi Congress workers, prompting his decision to step down from his leadership role.

Lovely criticized the party's decision to form an alliance with AAP, a party he accused of baselessly accusing Congress of corruption. He also raised concerns over the nomination of candidates who were unfamiliar to the Delhi Congress unit, specifically mentioning Udit Raj and Kanhaiya Kumar. Sources revealed internal discord within the party over these decisions, with some leaders contemplating a shift to the BJP or forming a new party if their grievances remain unaddressed.

Lovely further alleged that his authority as Delhi Congress Chief was consistently undermined by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge), indicating internal conflicts within the party's leadership structure. His resignation comes amidst broader challenges within the Congress party, including seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA bloc and the departure of key members to align with the BJP.