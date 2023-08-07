Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to initiate no-confidence motion discussion in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress is expected to start debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 8), with Rahul Gandhi as the keynote speaker. According to party sources, while Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi proposed the no-confidence resolution, if it is approved, the party will choose who will kick off the debate as the keynote speaker.



The Congress feels that having Rahul Gandhi as the keynote speaker for the no-confidence vote will have the desired effect of putting pressure on the government. The Congress wants Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership restored as soon as possible after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case on August 4. With his membership reinstated today, Congress now wants the former Speaker to start debating the no-confidence motion.

According to a senior Congress official, the no-confidence motion was introduced to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appear in the House and address the dire situation in Manipur. The leader stated that when a no-confidence vote is introduced, it covers all topics, and while the government cannot be ousted, its failures can be revealed. The leader stated that by taking this step, people would grasp the true difficulties confronting the country, and the true picture of the country would emerge.