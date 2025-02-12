Congress leader targets Bihar CM’s son through posters in Patna

Patna: Speculation about Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, entering politics after Holi has sparked a political row in the state. A young Congress leader, Ravi Golden Kumar, has challenged Nishant’s potential debut through posters put up across Patna.

The posters label Nishant as "Raja Ka Beta" (son of a king) and claim that the people of Harnaut (Nalanda) would prefer a "son of the people" over a political heir.

Ravi Golden Kumar also announced his intention to contest from the Harnaut Assembly constituency in the 2025 elections, asserting that voters will decide their representative.

Rumours about Nishant’s political entry intensified after he visited his ancestral home in Bakhtiyarpur on January 8. Accompanying his father, he participated in a program to garland the statue of Nitish Kumar’s late father and other freedom fighters. During the event, Nishant urged people to vote for his father and the Janata Dal (United), stating that Nitish should continue as Chief Minister.

This development comes despite Nitish Kumar’s long-standing opposition to dynastic politics. He has often criticized parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) for promoting family members over merit. The Bihar CM has repeatedly maintained that his "family is the entire state of Bihar."

Interestingly, senior JDU leaders have remained conspicuously silent on the matter, fueling speculation about a shift in the party’s stance.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also weighed in. BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh dismissed allegations of dynastic politics, arguing that just as children of professionals often follow in their parents' footsteps, a politician’s son choosing politics should not be controversial.

Neither Nitish Kumar nor Nishant Kumar has officially commented on these developments. However, the political landscape in Bihar is abuzz with discussions about Nishant’s possible entry into politics and its potential impact on the state’s future.



