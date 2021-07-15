Congress meets, Kamal Nath maybe given bigger responsibilities

New Delhi: Speculations are being made about big changes in the Congress party. The Congress leaders and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh have arrived in Delhi to meet the interim president of the party, Sonia Gandhi.

According to information received from sources, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath can be given a big responsibility. A meeting with Kamal Nath is going on at the residence of Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi regarding changes in the party. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also present in this meeting.

According to sources, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath can get the responsibility of the post of Congress party president, Kamal Nath's name is at the fore in the election of Congress President.

The election for the post of Congress President will be held after the monsoon session of Parliament. The search is on for the new president's post due to the deteriorating health of Sonia Gandhi. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has not been very active in public places for some time now. She has also not campaigned in the recent assembly elections in five states - Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. These days Kamal Nath is in an important role in Congress.