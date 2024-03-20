Live
- IIT Madras' new customisable electric standing wheelchair to empower disabled
- Can cash-strapped Pakistan carry a sustainable counter-terrorism Afghan policy?
- NEET aspirant wanted to go abroad with friends, wasn’t kidnapped: Kota police
- BJP & Shiv Sena to work together for Maha CM's son Shrikant Shinde's third consecutive victory in Kalyan seat
- Suvendu Adhikari complaints to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA of MCC violation
- Uncertainty over voting by refugees sheltered in Mizoram after violence in Manipur
- Oil and gas shares gain as crude oil surges to 5 month high
- BJP misusing govt machinery for LS poll campaign: Goa Congress
- Independence of EC not attributable to presence of CJI in selection committee, Centre tells SC
- Bhushan Gagrani takes charge as BMC Commissioner
Just In
Congress MP from Assam who quit party on March 15 withdraws resignation
Member of Parliament from Assam's Barpeta constituency Abdul Khaleque, who quit the Congress on March 15, withdrew his resignation on Wednesday after holding a meeting with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
New Delhi/Guwahati: Member of Parliament from Assam's Barpeta constituency Abdul Khaleque, who quit the Congress on March 15, withdrew his resignation on Wednesday after holding a meeting with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
After meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, the Barpeta MP wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, underlining his decision to take back the resignation.
In the letter, Khaleque wrote: "I wish to state that I had tendered my resignation on March 15 due to non-redressal of my grievances/ issues by the Assam unit Congress president and in-charge of the state. But I am glad that the central leadership of the party reached out to me because of which I could have a fruitful discussion with (Congress General Secretary-Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and later had the blessings of Sonia Gandhi ji."
Earlier, Khaleque criticised Assam unit Congress chief Bhupen Borah and party in-charge in the state Jitendra Singh while announcing his decision to leave the party.
He had also claimed that the Congress had been disconnected from the people's issues in Assam.
However, in a changed situation, the Lok Sabha MP stressed on strengthening the Congress.
"Strengthening Congress is the need of the hour, hence I withdraw my resignation and wish to work under your and Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Kindly accept the same," Khaleque mentioned in his letter addressed to Kharge.