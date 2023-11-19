Congress MP Sparks Controversy With Calls To 'Shoot And Kill' Israeli PM Netanyahu Over Gaza Crisis

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan has sparked a political controversy by suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be "shot and killed without a trial" for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip. The statement was made during a rally in Kasargod, Kerala, organized by the Kasaragod United Muslim Jamaath in solidarity with Palestine. Unnithan invoked the "Nuremberg model" to advocate for swift action against Netanyahu, drawing parallels with the trials of Nazis after World War II.

Union minister V Muraleedharan criticized the remarks, stating that such statements by a Member of Parliament reflect poorly on the country. Kerala BJP president K Surendran condemned Unnithan's statement on social media, expressing concern about the direction of the Congress Party.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had issued an official statement condemning Israeli operations in Gaza and urging the central government to intervene for an immediate ceasefire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, condemned civilian deaths and highlighted India's stance on exercising restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy. He emphasized India's condemnation of the Hamas terror attack in Israel on October 7 and mentioned the provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine.

