Congress names Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura

Congress names Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of Sikkim
Congress names Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of Sikkim (Photo/IANS)

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as AICC In-Charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura with immediate effect."

A former IPS officer and former Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, Ajoy Kumar had also been head of the Congress' Jharkhand unit. He had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2019 ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, but returned to the Congress a year later in 2020.


