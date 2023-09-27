Congress President Kharge Accuses Modi Government Of Neglect Amid Manipur Unrest

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the center for its inadequate response to the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, a northeastern state plagued by riots. He accused the BJP regime of transforming the picturesque state of Manipur into a battlefield. Kharge expressed his concerns on Twitter, stating that the people of Manipur have endured 147 days of suffering without any visit from Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted the distressing images of students being targeted in the violence and suggested that violence against women and children had become a weapon in this strife. Kharge called for Prime Minister Modi to dismiss the allegedly incompetent Chief Minister of Manipur, viewing it as the first step to quell further turmoil.







For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the state.



The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence has once again shocked the entire nation.



It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponised… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 27, 2023





Kharge's tweet came in response to recent violence and protests stemming from the alleged kidnapping and murder of two students in Manipur. These students' photos had circulated widely on social media platforms, fueling public outrage.

In response to these developments, a team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to investigate the reported "kidnapping and killing" of the two students who had gone missing in Manipur on July 6. The Manipur government had handed the case over to the CBI. The investigative team includes experienced officers specializing in various aspects of criminal investigation and forensic analysis, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured the public of the state and central governments' close collaboration in apprehending the culprits responsible for the tragic demise of the missing students. He emphasized the commitment of authorities to swiftly resolve the matter, with the CBI's involvement. Singh also mentioned his ongoing communication with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in their joint efforts to find the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

The gravity of the situation has prompted heightened security measures, with security personnel on high alert to prevent any further incidents following the dissemination of the deceased students' images.

The Manipur government has also reinstated a ban on internet services for the next five days, a move aimed at curbing the spread of disinformation, false rumors, and any activities that may incite violence through social media platforms and messaging services. This decision comes after the restoration of mobile internet services on September 23 following earlier suspensions due to ethnic violence in Manipur.

Manipur has faced unrest since May 3, primarily driven by protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against a High Court directive concerning the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. This directive would grant them the ability to purchase land in hilly areas, leading to tensions and disputes. The dominant Meitei community, residing in the Imphal Valley and surrounding areas, has sought ST status due to their increasing population and land requirements.