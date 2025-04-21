Live
- State Civil Services Day celebrated in Sikkim
- Maha CM bats for project completion within the set deadlines
- 'I will be 2000 percent behind him': Vasseur defends Hamilton after Saudi GP struggles
- Congress Leaders Join Muslim Community in Gadwal, Demand Immediate Withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill
- MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Stands with Minorities in Protest Against Waqf Board Law
- MP Mallu Ravi Highlights Bhū Bhārati Act as a Comprehensive Solution for Farmers’ Land Issues at Awareness Meet in Alampur
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Interacts with Newly Assigned Home Guards, Emphasizes Discipline and Public Service
- Blackmailed by ex-lover: Teacher who represented K’taka at national level, kills self
- Apple Cider Vinegar: A Natural Boost for Digestion, Detox, and Gut Health
- They don’t know how to compete with BJP: UP Minister Anil Rajbhar slams SP
Congress to launch ‘Save Constitution’ campaign in Jaipur on April 28
The Congress is set to launch an extensive campaign against the Central government, beginning with a massive state-level rally in Jaipur on April 28...
The Congress is set to launch an extensive campaign against the Central government, beginning with a massive state-level rally in Jaipur on April 28 as part of its ‘Save Constitution’ campaign.
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the campaign will span from the state level down to the booth level in the coming weeks.
He said that the rally in Jaipur will be attended by several senior party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also scheduled to address a special gathering of around 2,200 divisional presidents.
Dotasra said that a preparatory meeting has been scheduled at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on April 24 to streamline the event’s arrangements.
He said that the ‘Save Constitution’ campaign aims to highlight how the Central government is “undermining” democracy and constitutional values, adding that the campaign will unfold in multiple phases, under which state-level rallies will be organised on April 28.
“District-level rallies will be taken out across all districts from May 3 to 10, from May 11 to 17, Assembly-level programmes will be held, from May 20–30, Booth-level door-to-door campaign will be held,” he said.
Dotasra said that during the door-to-door campaign, Congress workers will engage directly with citizens to explain how the Central government is “weakening” democratic institutions and misusing investigative agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax to “silence” the opposition.
Accusing the Central government of adopting an “authoritarian” approach, Dotasra said: “The central government is bent on Hitlerism. It is even targeting the Supreme Court. Wherever elections take place, opposition leaders are intimidated by central agencies. There is a deliberate effort to cripple the opposition by cutting off their resources.”
He emphasised that the ‘Save Constitution’ campaign is not just political, but a movement to protect the country’s democratic fabric.