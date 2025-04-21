Congress to launch ‘Save Constitution’ campaign in Jaipur on April 28

The Congress is set to launch an extensive campaign against the Central government, beginning with a massive state-level rally in Jaipur on April 28 as part of its ‘Save Constitution’ campaign.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the campaign will span from the state level down to the booth level in the coming weeks.

He said that the rally in Jaipur will be attended by several senior party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also scheduled to address a special gathering of around 2,200 divisional presidents.

Dotasra said that a preparatory meeting has been scheduled at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on April 24 to streamline the event’s arrangements.

He said that the ‘Save Constitution’ campaign aims to highlight how the Central government is “undermining” democracy and constitutional values, adding that the campaign will unfold in multiple phases, under which state-level rallies will be organised on April 28.

“District-level rallies will be taken out across all districts from May 3 to 10, from May 11 to 17, Assembly-level programmes will be held, from May 20–30, Booth-level door-to-door campaign will be held,” he said.

Dotasra said that during the door-to-door campaign, Congress workers will engage directly with citizens to explain how the Central government is “weakening” democratic institutions and misusing investigative agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax to “silence” the opposition.

Accusing the Central government of adopting an “authoritarian” approach, Dotasra said: “The central government is bent on Hitlerism. It is even targeting the Supreme Court. Wherever elections take place, opposition leaders are intimidated by central agencies. There is a deliberate effort to cripple the opposition by cutting off their resources.”

He emphasised that the ‘Save Constitution’ campaign is not just political, but a movement to protect the country’s democratic fabric.