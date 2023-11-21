Congress turning Kota into terror haven: PM Modi

Jaipur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Rajasthan government for allegedly turning the Kota region of the desert state into terror haven. “Congress is turning Kota into a terror haven,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Dussehra ground in Kota. He said that the Congress has turned this land of warriors into an open ground for rioters.

“PFI is a terrorist organisation. The government has banned it. But PFI rallies and processions take place in Kota and Congress government is doing nothing about it. Are you sleeping? The Congress government is a slave to appeasement. It is afraid of terrorists. They only take action against those who should be respected,” Modi said.

He said that the Kota is a city of education and fulfills the dreams of youth. “Congress has repeatedly broken the dreams of the youth of Rajasthan. There is no examination or paper which the Congress government has not sold. Congress's paper leak mafia overshadowed the dreams of the youth.

“Rajasthan is leading in the country in terms of unemployment. I assure you. Whoever has filled his lockers by looting the exam papers, his lockers will break, and he be put behind bars. This is a Modi guarantee,” the Prime Minister said.



He said that if BJP come to power they will investigate the Kota riverfront accident where an engineer and a labourer died following being allegedly pressured by the Gehlot government, who was forcing the duo to open it on November 25.



“An attempt was made to forcibly open the bell by putting pressure on the people where a poor laborer and an engineer lost their lives. People are openly alleging that the Gehlot government pressured them to open the bell on November 25. We will not only get this accident investigated but will also ensure justice to everyone,” Modi said.



He said that the Congress government does not allow the processions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in the state. “Curfew is being imposed during the holy festivals. Under the Congress rule, rallies of terrorist organisation PFI are allowed with full pomp and police arrangements. The longer Congress government stays here, the more will people suffer,” Modi said.

Modi said that BJP's priority is women empowerment. “There is insult and oppression of women under Congress. The Chief Minister says that the women of the state make false allegations of rape. I ask the mothers and sisters, is it possible for a sister to go out in the open to make such a complaint? This is a serious allegation on the self-respect of the mothers and sisters of the country. They have tried to tarnish the values of the mothers and sisters of the country,” Modi said. He said that Kota airport's dream will be fulfilled soon as the central government wants to work on an airport in Kota.

“Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla used to talk again and again about the airport. But the Rajasthan government did not allow the work to proceed. Now as soon as the government changes on December 3, you will see that Kota's airport dream will be fulfilled,” he said.