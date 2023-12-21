Congress War Room to shift from 15 GRG Road office

New Delhi: The Congress War Room will soon get a new address as the party is all set to shift it to elsewhere at the Gurdwara Rakabganj Road following the allotment of the present premises to Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma.

According to sources, the 15 GRG Road residence has been allotted to Sharma, an independent Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana.

The Congress has now decided to shift the war room to 17 GRG, alloted on the name of party Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil. Party sources said that the war room will be shifted to the adjacent building in next four to five days time.

The Congress has been operating its war room from the 15 GRG for over last one decade.